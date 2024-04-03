Oklahoma City Baseball Club Wins Home Opener, Improves To 2-2 For Season

A grand slam in the fourth inning by left fielder Miguel Vargas propelled the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 7-2 lead in the team's 2024 home opener. Oklahoma City was able to hold on to their lead to come out on top 7-5 over Albuquerque.

By: Christian Hans

Coming off a road win and two losses to the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club earned a win at their home opener on Tuesday.

Up 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, a grand slam from Oklahoma City left fielder propelled the team to a 7-2 lead.

Despite three ruins scored by the Isotopes in the sixth inning, Oklahoma City was able top stave off an Albuquerque comeback and hang on to win 7-5.

Next up for Oklahoma City, another game against Albuquerque at home on Wednesday.