Oklahoma City Baseball Club Wins Home Opener, Improves To 2-2 For Season

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 9:19 am
Coming off a road win and two losses to the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club earned a win at their home opener on Tuesday.
Up 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, a grand slam from Oklahoma City left fielder propelled the team to a 7-2 lead.
Despite three ruins scored by the Isotopes in the sixth inning, Oklahoma City was able top stave off an Albuquerque comeback and hang on to win 7-5.
Next up for Oklahoma City, another game against Albuquerque at home on Wednesday.
