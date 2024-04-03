OU Spring Practice #7: Returning Sooner Standouts

Among many newcomers on the OU roster, some returners have stood out in early spring practices. OU Head Coach Brent Venables said he was happy with the experience he has coming back in the fall.

Spring camp in Norman hit the halfway point Wednesday evening.

Practice starting the same way it has: all three weeks have a competitive one-on-one period.

Brent Venables said that the emphasis on competition stems back to his belief, "You have to practice tough to play tough."

J.J. Hester and Jayden Gibson shined with big catches in one-on-ones, but the defense had its licks too. Venables is excited about the experience he has coming back in the linebacker and DB rooms.

He says those Veterans are approaching Spring Ball the right way, "[We've got a] group of guys that are obsessed with the physical toughness, obsessed with developing, you know, our team obsessed with the details, obsessed with having the right mindset every single day."

Some bad news coming out of camp: offensive lineman Troy Everett is getting surgery this week. No timeline yet for his return.