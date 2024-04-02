Daughter Of Oklahoma City Manslaughter Victim Speaks Up About Convicted Man's Violent History

The daughter of an Oklahoma City manslaughter victim spoke up on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 50 years after losing her father.

The daughter of an Oklahoma City manslaughter victim spoke up on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 50 years after losing her father. The man convicted in Tammy Jenning’s father’s death is back in the Oklahoma County Detention Center charged with murder and rape.

The latest case dates back 40 years ago. John Washington, 69, has been recharged for rape and murder and was in court on Tuesday to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

“The little girl that’s 12 wants him to know the pain he caused,” said Tammy Jennings, victim’s daughter.

Since the late 1970's Jennings has not spoken openly about her father Newell Waldron's death.

“I was so devastated,” said Jennings. “John Paul Washington altered my life.”

Washington served a short prison sentence for the killing of Jenning's father. After Washington was released, he was accused of committing more violent crimes in Oklahoma City.

“He raped and murdered another woman in 1982 and then again in 1984,” said Jennings. “No, I don’t believe he’s deserving of a state institution.”

Instead of prison Washington was found not competent to stand trial and spent most of his life in the state mental hospital in Vinita and at Griffin Memorial in Norman. He was released into the community late last year.

“We feel that he is dangerous enough to the community that we just didn’t want to leave him out there,” said Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Zemp-Behenna.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney recharged Washington for the 1984 murder and rape.

Jennings wants to be the voice for all the families impacted by Washington.

“I feel all of us are in the same boat and maybe none of our voices go heard,” said Jennings. “And I feel like the court system and the legal system made some really big mistakes.”

The District Attorney said last year after Washington was taken into custody that he will likely be found not competent to stand trial once again.

No action was taken in Washington's competency hearing on Tuesday. Another hearing was scheduled for April 16th.