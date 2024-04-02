Great Plains Correctional Facility Guard Stabbed By Inmate, Transported To Hospital

A guard at the Great Plains Correctional Facility was injured and transported to the hospital after being stabbed by an inmate on Monday night, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

By: News 9

ODOC says the guard was stabbed four times with an "improvised weapon" and flown to OU Medical.

The guard is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning and is expected to survive, per ODOC.

ODOC did not provide an exact time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



