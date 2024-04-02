Expert Discusses Cyber security Following AT&T Data Breach

Ken Dewey, the Director of Cybersecurity at Rose State College has advice to keep your information safe.

By: News 9

Information for some 73 million current and former AT&T customers is on the dark web after a massive data breach.

For AT&T customers, Dewey says to change your password as soon as possible.

“You should be changing passwords anyway. AT&T should have already changed your pin number,” Dewey said.

He also recommends setting up a fraud alert for credit cards.

“If something is happening, it'll stop it in the tracks. And if something does happen, contact the Federal Trade Commission,” Dewey said.

Dewey says that Rose State College has cybersecurity classes for the elderly where inexperienced users can learn the basics of protecting their information.