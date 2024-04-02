Oklahoma Red Cross Prepares For Storm Responses, Offers Advice For Homeowners

The Red Cross always prepares to help people affected by storm damage. The Red Cross communicates well in advance and talks with each of its chapters and state agencies.

The Red Cross always prepares to help people affected by storm damage.

The Red Cross communicates well in advance and talks with each of its chapters and state agencies. Regional Communications Director Matt Trotter said conversations happen when the sky is clear. “It’s really all about preparation for us,” Trotter said. “Those are crucial. Making sure we go through every potential shelter partner we’ve got in an affected area; every elected official.”

Red Cross volunteers will deploy to communities after storms pass when people need help. “Chapter by chapter we’ve got teams of volunteers ready to respond,” Trotter said.

Teams are organized, even if no one will need their services “This is the potential,” Trotter said. “Let’s be ready to go.”

Trotter said he hopes homeowners have affairs in order -- like copies of important documents and records of what people own so things can be replaced “That you can bring with you in an emergency kit – just to help that relief and assistance process go faster,” Trotter said.

“Make sure you’re taking inventory of things in your home and taking pictures. All kinds of things that insurance companies ask for. That’s kind of an overlooked part of disaster preparation for people.”

Trotter said a successful response stems from the preparation before the clouds paint the sky. “Make sure you’re doing things ahead of time because if a storm’s coming in, it’s too late to make those preparations.”

Volunteers power the Red Cross. Anyone wanting to get involved can visit the Red Cross of Oklahoma online. Trotter said they always need people who can help.