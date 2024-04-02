Piedmont Couple Interrogated & Arrested: 5 Children Found Starving In Home

Newly released bodycam videos capture a detective interrogating a Piedmont couple after five children were found starving in their Piedmont home, police say.

Police claim at least one of the children was locked in a closet for days and tased.

According to reports inside the home's master closet police found extensive logbooks that detailed the children’s every move, including their bathroom breaks.

Police also found a heartbreaking letter written by one of the children addressed to God, that detailed the abuse she claimed to have suffered.

Behind the walls of a home that sits at the corner of Northwest 7th Street and Jackson, Piedmont police say children, some of them fosters, lived a terrible existence.

The horrors were uncovered after an officer located a 14-year-old girl who had run away from the home. The officer noted the girl was "the size of a first grader..." whose "skin appeared to hang on her bones," and "weighed around 60 pounds."

The girl told police she did not want to go home and was afraid of her mother Tina Ramirez who declined to formally talk to police.

Police: Would you like to speak with me now?

Ramirez: No, I’m going to use my rights to remain silent

But earlier, when confronted at her home police say Ramirez denied physical abuse or starving the kids but admitted to mental abuse.

She reportedly told police, "Five kids, it's overwhelming. And I didn't know that those two girls were coming with all that baggage."

Police questioned her husband Anthony Ibeziako.

Police: Right now, it looks terrible. It looks like you sat there for the last three years and seen these girls in this condition and did nothing about it. Kids aren’t supposed to look like that Anthony.

He claimed the children were fed but continued to steal food from the trash.

Ibeziako: One time their mom caught them.

Police: With their hands in the trash?

Ibeziako: Getting Oreos.

Police: Out of the neighbor's trash?

Ibeziako: Yes!

Ibeziako said he only questioned his wife when it came to the number of locks and surveillance cameras around the house.

Ibeziako: I argued with her I said this is not a family... it's like a prison or some s***.

He was arrested minutes after the interview. Since bonded out of jail and back at home, News 9 went to the family’s house, however, Ibeziako did not answer the door.

Ramirez remains in jail.