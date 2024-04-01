Tornado Funnels Seen Near Okarche, Kingfisher

Monday, April 1st 2024, 6:08 pm
Several tornado funnels were captured on video by News 9 trackers near Kingfisher and Okarche just between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Monday.
A News 9 Tornado Warning was in effect for the area after Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano captured video of the funnels.
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said the funnel in Okarche briefly touched down.
Viewers have shared images of the funnels throughout Oklahoma.
Credit: Candice St. Cyr - Kingfisher
Credit: Colton Lee - Mustang
Image Provided By: Casie Johnson - Mustang
