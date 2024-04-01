Tornado Funnels Seen Near Okarche, Kingfisher

Several tornado funnels were captured on video by News 9 trackers near Kingfisher and Okarche just between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Monday. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne is live now in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking the storms. - 6:14 p.m.

Monday, April 1st 2024, 6:08 pm

By: News 9


Several tornado funnels were captured on video by News 9 trackers near Kingfisher and Okarche just between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Monday.

A News 9 Tornado Warning was in effect for the area after Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano captured video of the funnels.

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said the funnel in Okarche briefly touched down.

Viewers have shared images of the funnels throughout Oklahoma.

Credit: Candice St. Cyr - Kingfisher

Credit: Colton Lee - Mustang

Image Provided By: Casie Johnson - Mustang
