Be Prepared: What To Have In Your Storm Shelter

With the metro under its first tornado watch of the season it's time to have a plan ready and a safe spot prepared.

There are some important items to make sure you have on hand.

News 9’s Cassie Heiter has some recommended items to put in your storm shelter, just in case.

When it’s time for these doors to open.

“It can be a scenario where you have a difficult time getting out of your shelter and someone actually has to come find you,” Heiter said.

That’s when you want to have the right supplies.

“It kind of depends on each family,” Heiter said. “How many people do you have? How young are they?”

Here is her list:

Battery powered severe weather radio Plenty of food and water (don’t forget baby formula if you need it!) Change of clothes and sturdy shoes Portable charger (charged) Toys, games, pens and paper A 5-gallon bucket and cat litter (to use as an emergency toilet) Wet wipes First-aid kit Noise makers

“Think about whistles, things like that,” Heiter said. “Something to make a lot of noise, really.”

This is in case you are in need of a rescue and you’re worried you won’t be heard.

If you have an above ground shelter, you may want ear protection, especially for kids. If debris is flying it can get loud inside.

It's also important to make sure your storm shelter is registered.

Oklahoma City keeps a database of locations to make search and rescue operations quicker and more efficient if you become trapped.

You can register your storm shelter on the city’s website.

If you live outside Oklahoma City, check with your specific city or county to register your shelter.