2 Teens Charged With Murder After Deadly Shooting

By: News 9

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Ponca City, according to the Ponca City Police Department.

18-year-old Mitchell Deroin and a 16-year-old were arrested on March 31 and charged with murder.

According to police, officers responded to a call near North Pine Street and West Broadway Avenue. They found one man with a gunshot wound, he was later identified as Deron Maxey.

Maxey was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting began as an attempted robbery.

Deroin has been booked into the Ponca City Police Department, the 16-year-old is with the Office of Juvenile Affairs.