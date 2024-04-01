2 Teens Charged With Murder After Deadly Shooting

18-year-old Mitchell Deroin and a 16-year-old were arrested on March 31 and charged with murder.

Monday, April 1st 2024, 4:29 pm

By: News 9


PONCA CITY, Okla. -

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Ponca City, according to the Ponca City Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a call near North Pine Street and West Broadway Avenue. They found one man with a gunshot wound, he was later identified as Deron Maxey.

Maxey was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting began as an attempted robbery. 

Deroin has been booked into the Ponca City Police Department, the 16-year-old is with the Office of Juvenile Affairs.
