Too Good To Be True: New Ad Promises Cure For Type 2 Diabetes, Doctor Says Beware

A viewer is asking about an ad for gummies that cure type 2 diabetes, they want to know if this is true. Doctor Lacy Anderson says to beware of fake products.

By: News 9

A viewer is asking about an ad for gummies that cure type 2 diabetes, they want to know if this is true. Doctor Lacy Anderson says to beware of fake products.

No, there is no gummy vitamin that can cure type 2 diabetes in 10 days.

Apparently, there have been ads on Facebook for a CBD gummy that seemed to be promoted by Dr. Oz, but these are apparently “Deep Fake” ads. They showed Dr. Oz as well as CNN and Fox News hosts who were promoting this miracle cure. These ads are lip-sync deep fakes where the mouth and lower jaw region are modified in an otherwise original video to be consistent with an AI-generated voice. These ads apparently came out in November but have been shared across the internet.

The only known possible cure for type 2 diabetes is weight loss. Patients with type 2 diabetes who have lost significant weight with weight loss surgery, weight loss medication, or with diet and exercise have often been able to cure their diabetes. Diet and exercise are often recommended for patients recently diagnosed with diabetes to help with weight loss and glucose control.

Be skeptical of ads offering a miracle cure for medical conditions and always check with your doctor as well.