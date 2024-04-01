16-Year-Old Killed In Fairview Rollover Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said no one was wearing a seatbelt in a rollover crash over the weekend near Fairview that left one person dead.

By: News 9

One person is dead and three others were injured in a rollover crash near Fairview, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said the four people involved in the crash, all teenagers, were travelling south on North 256 Road east of Fairview when the driver failed to navigate a turn, resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

OHP said one person, a 16-year-old, was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

According to investigators on scene, nobody in the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No names have been released at this time.