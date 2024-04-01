New Fee For Edmond Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Starting Monday, drivers in Edmond will have to pay an additional fee to use city-owned electric vehicle charging stations.

By: News 9

-

Starting Monday, drivers in Edmond will have to pay an additional fee to use city-owned electric vehicle charging stations.

The city council approved the decision in February to cover the costs of operations and maintenance of the stations.

Drivers who charge their vehicle at a level two station will now have to pay 25 cents per kilowatt hour.

Level three charging stations will cost 35 cents per kilowatt hour.

The city says it's also working with Edmond Electric to get more chargers available.