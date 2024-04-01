Over $10 Million In Unused COVID-19 Funds Will Be Used To Support Student Scholarships, Gov. Stitt Announces

$11 million from Oklahoma's Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools Fund will be used to fund scholarships for students working toward much-needed professions, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

By: News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt announced his intention to move more than $11 million from Oklahoma’s unused Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools Fund.

The governor said the money will be moved from the Oklahoma State Department of Education to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Governor Stitt said the money will be used as scholarships for students working toward degrees in education, childcare and other much-needed industries.