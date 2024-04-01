Gilgeous-Alexander Hits Go-Ahead Bucket To Lift Oklahoma City Over New York, 113-112

Gilgeous-Alexander returned from injury this game and hit a clutch shot with under 2 seconds left to give OKC the 113-112 victory.

By: News 9, News On 6, Drake Johnson

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a comeback victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Sunday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander returned from injury this game and hit a clutch shot with under 2 seconds left to give OKC the 113-112 victory.

He scored 19 points while Jalen Williams posted 33 and Josh Giddey had 16 to go with 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Giddey is the first player in NBA history to have a triple-double in his first three games playing at Madison Square Garden.

Oklahoma City improves to 52-22 with the win. The Thunder will travel to face Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The win clinches Oklahoma City's spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. It's the 12th postseason appearance for the Thunder since 2010, the second most in the NBA in that span.

Tickets for the Round 1 home Playoff games go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, according to the OKC Thunder. For more information, CLICK HERE.

