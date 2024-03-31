OU Baseball Drops Series Finale To Lamar, 6-3

No. 25 Oklahoma dropped the series finale to Lamar on Saturday afternoon, 6-3.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

Junior second baseman Jackson Nicklaus continued his tear at the plate, hitting a home run in his third straight game in a 2-for-4 performance. The Sooners (15-12, 7-2 Big 12) had the go-ahead run at the plate in the seventh and eighth innings but couldn't string together hits for a rally.

The Cardinals (22-5, 3-0 Southland) pulled ahead early, plating an unearned run at the top of the first on a double to center. The Sooners evened the score at 1-1 in the second on a sacrifice fly RBI from freshman third baseman Isaiah Lane.

Lamar would score four unanswered runs the next three innings, scoring via home run and on Sooner miscues. OU redshirt senior Michael Snyder pushed one run across in the sixth on an RBI double to left, prior to Nicklaus' fifth blast of the season and third in as many games at the bottom of the eighth to bring OU within a pair.

The Cardinals homered at the top of the ninth to push the final score to 6-3. OU put one runner on base at the bottom of the ninth but couldn't move him as Lamar completed the non-conference sweep.

Eight Sooners registered a hit in the contest, with Nicklaus, Snyder and Lane batting in runs. On the mound, making his second start of the year RHP Kyson Witherspoon (2-2) took the loss, surrendering one earned run (5 R) on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in five innings. Relievers Dylan Crooks (1.0 IP), Jace Miner (2.0), Brad Pruett (0.2) and Ryan Lambert (0.1) finished the contest for the Sooners with Miner striking out a pair.

The Sooners hit the road for four games starting Tuesday at Wichita State (18-9, 5-1 American). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and can be seen via ESPN+ and heard locally in Oklahoma on SportsTalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM or nationwide on The Varsity app. Live stats can be found at OUStats.com.

The Bedlam Series presented by Phillips 66 marks first place in the Big 12 OU's return to conference play next weekend, April 5-7, in Stillwater.

Single game tickets and mini-plan options are available via SoonerSports.com/tickets.