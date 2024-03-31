'A Great Opportunity': USDA Investment Into State's Renewable Energy Projects Looks To Generate New Jobs, Income

A $3 million investment from the USDA into Oklahoma's renewable energy projects is part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

Rural businesses' reduced energy costs could save you money at home.

It's possible thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture program investing $3 million into Oklahoma's renewable energy projects.

The idea is to generate new income and create jobs for Oklahoma farmers and rural small businesses.

The USDA is investing $124 million in these efforts nationwide as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

The Rural Energy for America Program awards grants to producers who expand forms of clean energy and make energy efficiency improvements.

Biden has promised to grow the nation's economy by lowering costs and expanding clean energy.

Fourteen Oklahoma businesses received this round of grant dollars.

The state director of rural development says this will improve the state's economy.

"This really is a program that allows them to save money by lowering their energy costs and making energy efficiencies for their businesses," said Kenneth Corn, Director of Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "It's a great opportunity for small businesses and Ag producers in Oklahoma."