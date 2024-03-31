Derailed Train Cars In Lincoln County Were Hauling Rocks, Sheriff's Office Says

Nearly two dozen train cars that rolled following a derailment in Lincoln County were hauling rocks, according to the sheriff's office.

By: News 9

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 3:08 pm. at the Highway 66 intersection at 3520 Road just east of Davenport.

Authorities said the train was 90 cars long and 22 of those that rolled in the derailment were hauling rock.

Other cars were tankers with chemicals but none of those were damaged, the sheriff's office confirmed.

LCSO says the train is leaking fuel, which crews are working to clean up Saturday night.

There were no injuries reported from the derailment.

Several agencies responded to the scene with LCSO.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.