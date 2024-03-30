Blake Shelton & Very Special Friends: Oklahoma Is All For The Hall

Country music star Blake Shelton is coming to Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 30 for his concert called "Blake Shelton & Very Special Friends: Oklahoma Is All For The Hall".

Friday, March 29th 2024, 7:06 pm

By: News 9, News On 6, Bella Roddy


TULSA, Okla. -

According to his website and the BOK Center, the event will benefit the Country Hall of Fame and Museum and its education programs. It also will feature an "all-star Okie line-up" with fellow musicians like Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Kristen Chenoweth, Wade Hayes, and The Swon Brothers.

Blake Shelton & Very Special Friends: Oklahoma is All for the Hall

There also will be a block party before the concert, with QuickTrip. This free event will take place outside the BOK center on 3rd Street and Denver at 5 p.m. The event will have live music, food, and more.

Tickets to the concert can be found here: Tickets
