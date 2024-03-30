Country music star Blake Shelton is coming to Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 30 for his concert called "Blake Shelton & Very Special Friends: Oklahoma Is All For The Hall".

By: News 9, News On 6, Bella Roddy

According to his website and the BOK Center, the event will benefit the Country Hall of Fame and Museum and its education programs. It also will feature an "all-star Okie line-up" with fellow musicians like Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Kristen Chenoweth, Wade Hayes, and The Swon Brothers.

There also will be a block party before the concert, with QuickTrip. This free event will take place outside the BOK center on 3rd Street and Denver at 5 p.m. The event will have live music, food, and more.

Tickets to the concert can be found here: Tickets