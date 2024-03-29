Mustang Woman Desperate To Fix Backyard Flooding Issue

A woman in Mustang worries every time it rains. Vera said ever since Canadian County put in a new drainage pipe north of her property - the water dumps into her backyard.

A woman in Mustang worries every time it rains. She says during heavy rainfall, she watches pieces of her backyard wash away.

Vera Masengale’s property is peaceful, a large lot with trees and a pond. It’s also special, holding 47 years of memories. “It's where my kids grew up, grandkids grew up,” she said. “We like the pond because the kids could fish.”

With the kids all grown, now she spends time with her little dog, affectionately named “Little Dog” and all the wildlife surrounding her. “We've got Canadian geese and they're getting ready to nest and I’ve got a wood duck box and so we see wood ducks and turtles,” she said, pointing out toward the water.

However, since 2015, she said her calming landscape started to change. “You just hope you get a little rain, not a big rain,” Masengale said.

Because when she does see a big rain, a flood of water rushes through her backyard, washing out her land. “It's a never-ending problem,” she said. “I'm just waiting for the next big rain and to see how much more of the yard it's going to take out.”

Masengale blames a 36-inch overflow pipe Canadian County installed in the pond north of her. Now, she wants the county to do the same for the south pond behind her home. “It's not that big a deal because they have a road crew, they have the equipment,” she said. “A pipe, just put in a pipe.”

Canadian County Commissioner David Anderson says it’s not that easy. “The county does not own what constitutes the dam,” Anderson said.

According to the county, the north pond dam is on public property, allowing the county to replace a collapsed drainage pipe. But the south pond dam where Masengale lives, Anderson says, is on private property. That private property is owned by Masengale and her two neighbors. He says he planned on replacing that pipe until he made the discovery. He also doesn’t believe the flooding is due to the north dam drainage pipe.

“I think that water is coming through the second pond spillway because the drainage structure in the existing dam isn't completely open,” Anderson said.

Anderson believes the solution is for homeowners to form an association to acquire the ponds and take care of them. “Long-term if something's not done and the dam washes out the pond will be gone,” he said.

But since her husband passed away, Masengale says she doesn't know what to do. “I'll just try to do the best I can to fix it,” Masengale said.

Because for her, this is home. “I want to stay, yeah,” she said.

Masengale says fixing the problem herself will cost at least $25,000.