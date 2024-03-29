Thunder Friday Nights: Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant Face Oklahoma City At Paycom Center

Oklahoma City is at home Friday night to face former Thunder star Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. at Paycom Center.

By: News 9, News On 6, CBS Sports

Oklahoma City is at home Friday night to face former Thunder star Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. at Paycom Center. Coming off an overtime loss to the Houston Rockets, the Thunder look to rebound against the Suns.

It's another 'Thunder Friday Nights' matchup! You can tune in to the ball game for free as the Thunder take on the Heat. You can watch the game live in Tulsa on COX CH 53 and 6.3 or in OKC on COX CH 7 and KSBI 52.

The Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Suns proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 104-97 win over the Nuggets.

Kevin Durant was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Thunder and the Rockets on Wednesday hardly resembled the 112-95 effort from their previous meeting. The Thunder fell to the Rockets 132-126. Oklahoma City didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Thunder's loss came about despite a quality game from Josh Giddey, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds. Giddey is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 43-30 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to 50-22.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Suns have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've made 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns came up short against the Thunder when the teams last played on March 3rd, falling 118-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. Now that the Suns know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.