Growing Oklahoma: Tulip Fest

By: News 9

In this week’s Growing Oklahoma- we're talking about tulips and the Tulip Fest at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Matt Janda, a horticulturist, joins us.

The Tulip Fest will have 50,000 tulip blooms. More than 15,000 people attended last year, and this year is expected to be bigger.

There will be music, vendors and food trucks, as well as activities for kids.

Tulip Fest runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5.

