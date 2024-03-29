Pet Of The Week: Beetle

Our Pet Of The Week is Beetle the puppy.

By: News 9

Our pet of the week is Beetle.

Beetle is a sassy, strong-willed pup who will tell you when he likes or dislikes something.

Beetle and his brothers were bottle babies, so they are all very used to cuddles, snuggles, and being around humans a lot.

They have been sleeping in a crate with a playpen and are just starting the first steps in potty training; they sometimes let you know when they need to go outside.

Like most puppies, Beetle will need a puppy-proofed environment and lots of training.

He is neutered, updated on monthly parasite prevention, and started on puppy vaccines.

Beetle is looking for an adopter committed to finishing his puppy vaccinations and keeping him up-to-date and healthy for the rest of his life.

You can adopt Beetle at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave.

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Beetle, CLICK HERE,

