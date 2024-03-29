Myriad Gardens Hosts 2nd Annual Tulip Festival

The Tulip Festival is back at the Myriad Gardens, hosting food trucks, vendors, performances, and more than 50,000 tulips.

By: News 9

The Tulip Festival is back in Oklahoma City for the second year in a row.

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the Myriad Botanical Gardens to talk to Public Relations Director Leslie Spears about what guests can expect.

The festival is on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features food trucks, merchandise, vendors, performances, and more than 50,000 tulips.

Spears said there will be plenty to enjoy for all ages, and the event is free to attend.