Oklahoma City Woman Almost Loses Family Home To Scam

Investigators say a woman almost lost her family's home in the metro after someone tried to file a fake deed on her childhood home after her mother died.

By: News 9

The suspect even broke into the empty home and moved in.

The victim said she pulled up to her mother's home in January, and a woman told the victim it was no longer her house.

The victim worked with the county, leading to Tyeresha Barnett's arrest.

Maressa Treat, with the Oklahoma County Commissioner, said they are working to crack down on crimes like these.

"If you want to steal property, you need to go to another state because in Oklahoma, we are done," Treat said.

There is a system that will alert homeowners to any unusual activity on your registered property; sign up on the Oklahoma County clerk's website, okcc.online.