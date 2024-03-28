Thunder Thursday: Fuel Girls In Sport

The 'Fuel Girls in Sport' Summit happened on Thursday in OKC with middle-school athletes from OKC and Tulsa Schools.

By: News 9

This Thunder Thursday, we're talking about girls in sports.

Michelle Matthews of the OKC Thunder and Elizabeth Laurent of RiverSport joined News 9; they're the co-founders of Fuel Girls in Sport.

The group is working to create support for adolescent girls to continue in sports.

FUEL is an acronym for Females Understanding, Educating and Leading.

The group is looking at why girls are dropping out of sports at a higher rate than boys.