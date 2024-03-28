An Inside Look At OU Football Spring Practice

Cameras were allowed into OU's Spring practice on Wednesday, giving fans an inside look at the 2024-25 team.

By: News 9, News On 6

The new coordinators for the Sooners, Zac Alley for the defense and Seth Littrell for the offense looked comfortable in their new roles with the team.

Based on mannerisms alone, it's clear Alley has spent plenty of time around Head Coach Brent Venables, but some notable players say the two do have their differences.

"He's a little bit calmer, you know, so it's like when Coach V is yelling at you and chewing you out and not really giving you an explanation you can go to Coach Alley and he'll really, you know, break it down, you know, complex," said linebacker Danny Stutsman. "He's always behind like the 'why' not so much like you know 'how'."

Safety Billy Bowman called Alley a young mastermind.

"It's been great having him out here, a young mastermind, you know, mixed with Coach V," Bowman said. "It's been great, (he's) a guy that we can connect to, it's great to have him out here."

On the offensive side of the ball, Coach Littrell was working closely with Jackson Arnold and the other quarterbacks.

