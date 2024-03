In today's Daily Dose, Dr. Lacy Anderson answers a viewer's question about having a thyroid nodule and wants to know what they can do about it while tests are being run.

By: News 9

In today's Daily Dose, a viewer says they have a thyroid nodule and several tests are being run.

In the meantime, they want to know what they can do about it.

Dr. Lacy Anderson joined us with the answer.

If you have a question for Dr. Lacy Anderson, call the hotline at 841-9999 or e-mail Daily Dose at news9.net.