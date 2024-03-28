Student Exemption From State Testing To Be Discussed At State Department Of Education Meeting Thursday

The agenda at The State School Board meeting on Thursday includes a discussion of several charter schools across the state that are asking to be exempt from state testing due to a lack of certified staff.

Several charter schools across the state are asking to be exempt from state testing due to a lack of certified staff; the agenda at the State School Board meeting on Thursday includes a discussion of this and many other topics.

The schools requesting exemption are the Academy of Seminole, KIPP Tulsa, Tulsa Classical Academy, and Tulsa Legacy.

It's important to note that all Oklahoma students from 3rd to 8th and 11th grades are not just encouraged but required by federal law to participate in state testing.

The Board of Education says these tests help gauge where students are growing according to Oklahoma Academic Standards.

On Thursday, the board will discuss and possibly act on the exemption of these five schools, which would mean over 2,000 kids would not state test this year

The meeting is at 1 p.m. this afternoon and will follow the agenda with other important topics, like a lawsuit between Edmond Public Schools and the state over library books.

In new court filings this week, Ryan Walters says he believes the Board of Education should set and enforce library book standards.

However, Edmond Public Schools thinks it's the other way around, that it's up to local districts what books are in their schools.

News 9 will be at the meeting on Thursday afternoon with updates.