City Of Norman, Oklahoma State University Extension Master Gardener Program Team Up For A Student Gardening Program

The City of Norman is partnering with the Oklahoma State University Extension Master Gardener Program to create after-school and summer programs for students to learn about gardening.

By: News 9

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to Norman this morning at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center to learn more.

Director of OSU's Cleveland County Extension Courtney Dekalb-Meyers said they kicked off the program with a planting party that taught kids about the basics of plants before plating a few of their own.

Colin Zink, with the City of Norman, said he came up with the idea as a teacher but noticed kids could not tend to the garden when on summer break, so when he began working for the city, he brought the idea to the rec center.

He said it is important to teach children about gardening so they can understand where food comes from and how to take care of things.

