In this week's chat with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, we hear more about the Zoo's new Expedition Africa exhibit and his thoughts on the Thunder's season so far.

In today's edition, Mayor Holt told us more about the $35 million new exhibit at the zoo funded by the tax that our voters approved in 1990 and the Thunder's current season.