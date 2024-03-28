Edmond Showcases Local Businesses, Artists Every Month With 'VIBES'

Starting April 4, the city of Edmond will close several streets to showcase local artists, food, and shopping on the first Thursday of every month.

By: News 9

The city of Edmond is preparing to close several streets to showcase local artists, food, and shopping.

Every first Thursday of the month, starting April 4th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can see art, buy food, and shop locally at VIBES.

Program Director Savannah Whitehead and local artist Thomas Shaw visited the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the annual event.

Whitehead said her favorite part of the event is seeing what people discover.

She said they add new things monthly to keep it fresh and interesting.

Shaw, who has participated in VIBES for two years, said the event perfectly combines business and social for him.

He said he loves connecting with the community, selling his work, and seeing other local art.

For more information on VIBES, CLICK HERE.