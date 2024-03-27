The Push To Raise Minimum Wage Heads Back To Court

The state's question to raise the minimum wage is headed back to court. State question 832 would raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour over the next five years.

The request from the state chamber essentially stops at least for now the petition’s supporters from collecting signatures.

The state chamber is calling for clarity saying that a rehearing was needed because the state supreme court didn’t explain when they shot down the chamber's request to block the state question earlier this month.

The brief says “ambiguity remains concerning both the constitutionality of the challenged initiative petition, should it be enacted.”

The state chamber has also questioned the constitutionality of the state question - and called the pay raise a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

The group behind the state question - raise the wage Oklahoma calls this move a “Hail Mary pass at the last minute to try once again to delay this effort.”

The spokesperson Amber England says she is “eager to get to work on behalf of the nearly 350-000 Oklahoma workers who will see an increase in their paycheck once this passes at the ballot box.”

A hearing date has not been set yet.

Meanwhile, at the capitol, News 9 is following a handful of bills that would adjust the state question process, to require a filing fee and background check to create a state question.