Wanted California Man Arrested By Oklahoma City Police

Wednesday, March 27th 2024, 4:56 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man who was wanted by a California police department in connection to a shooting, according to the Oklahoma City Police.

Jaswinder Singh, 24, was arrested near Interstate-40 and Czech Hall Road near Yukon.

According to Oklahoma City Police, Singh was involved in a shooting incident in California. The US Marshals Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City Police Department, and City of Lathrop Police Department all contributed to Singh's arrest.

The City of Lathrop Police Department, located near San Francisco, had issued the arrest warrant for Singh.
