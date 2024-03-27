Jersey Mike’s Day Of Giving Benefiting The Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma

11 Jersey Mike's locations are donating 100% of their sales to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program.

By: News 9

Wednesday, March 27, is Jersey Mike's Day of Giving. Proceeds from participating locations all over America will go to local charities.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program provides food for children through multiple programs. They send food home through the Backpack Program, provide food for after school tutoring programs with their Kids Cafe, provide food to middle and high school students in the School Pantry Program and give food to students during school breaks with the Summer Feeding Program.

For a full list of nation-wide charities and locations, click here.

For more information on the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program, click here.