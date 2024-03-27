Third Person Arrested In Connection To Deadly Oklahoma City Shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a northeast Oklahoma City convenience store.

Oklahoma City police arrested a third teenager on Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in February.

The shooting broke out at a convenience store near Northeast 36th Street and Kelley Avenue. A 19-year-old died, and two others were hurt.

Police got a warrant last week for 18-year-old Raphel Dennis' arrest. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The murder investigation took police to a home in The Village near Britton Road and Pennsylvania Avenue where Dennis was living. He was arrested in connection to the shooting that killed 19-year-old Jamir James and hurt two others on February 23rd.

Police arrested Ziyon Larkins, 18, and his 16-year-old cousin only hours after the shooting. Witnesses to the shooting told police that gunfire broke out at Kelly Market and James collapsed across the street. The suspects fled the scene in a car.

Court papers revealed Larkins admitted to investigators he recognized one of the victims at the store and opened fire on them. “Suspects arrived in a vehicle, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at a group of individuals in the parking lot,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “There were several people struck by gunfire.”

Larkins told police the shooting was retaliation for something that happened to one of his friends four years ago.

Police have not released details on the role Dennis played in the deadly shooting or his relationship with the other two suspects. Dennis is being held on a $10,000,000 bond. He has not been formally charged.

As for the other two suspects, they pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and have court hearings on Thursday.

