Mercy Hospital Opens Love Family Women's Center, Hopes To Revolutionize Women's Health Care In Oklahoma

Love's Executive Vice President, Jenny Love Meyer, and former First Lady of Oklahoma Cathy Keating, who has been involved in this endeavor since the beginning, joined News 9 on Wednesday to discuss the new state-of-the-art facility that will offer care to women from birth until the end of life.

By: News 9

-

Mercy Hospital is preparing to open its brand new multi-million dollar Love Family Women's Center in Oklahoma City.

Love's Executive Vice President Jenny Love Meyer and former First Lady of Oklahoma Cathy Keating, who has been a part of this endeavor since the beginning, joined News 9 on Wednesday to talk about the new facility.

Meyer said this project came to fruition when her mother, Judy Love, was on the Mercy Health Center board and saw a demand for women-specific healthcare.

Keating said this facility will have a positive impact for women in the metro for their entire lives.

"It's a very innovative, creative advance type of women's health and it's from birth all the way to end of life for women," Keating said.

She said they are really proud of the capacity the new facility will have to accommodate newborn babies.

Mercy Hospital was built to house the birth and delivery of 2000 babies a year, but they were delivering 4000.

"This hospital will accommodate up to 6,000, and it's not going to be just your typical hospital. It's going to be a creative way of birthing," Keating said.

She said they will have birthing centers and resources for mothers giving birth however they choose.

"Women who are having babies at home can now come in and have a hospital and go home with a midwife, a certified midwife, and if they get into trouble, instant help," Keating said.

According to the Mercy, the hospital will have postpartum rooms that provide close access for mothers with babies that need extra care.

Meyer said this project is a way to provide an excellent facility for doctors, nurses, mothers, and women and make them feel valued.

"To have the facilities to, to be able to do different things in terms of wellness for women and the obstetrics part of the equation really that extra capacity will really enable really great care," Meyer said.

Keating said they will also offer educational outreach and teleconferencing capabilities for women across the state.

"All 77 counties can actually get the same level of education for women's health that's being offered in Oklahoma City," Keating said.

The facility opens in Oklahoma City on April 7.

For more information, CLICK HERE.