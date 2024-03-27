Wellness Wednesday: Sibling Camp

Sooner SUCCESS is searching for volunteers to help host its third sibling camp to help children with disabilities and their families in May.

By: News 9

Sooner SUCCESS is hosting its third sibling camp for children with disabilities in May.

To share more about the camp and the search for volunteers, the organization's sibling support coordinator Samantha Basave joined the News 9 team Wednesday morning.

The camp will run from May 29-31 in Wewoka, and volunteers must be 18-years-old or older, and be able to pass a background check.