El Reno Public Schools Softball Coach Resigns

The district says the coach was suspended while the district and El Reno Police investigated an incident that happened earlier this month.

By: News 9

-

El Reno Public Schools says the high school softball coach who was under suspension has resigned.

The district says the coach was suspended while the district and El Reno Police investigated an incident that happened earlier this month.

District officials say police determined no crime had occurred. No further details on the incident have been released.

However the district said in a statement, "The district determined that board policy violations were committed and the coach resigned."



