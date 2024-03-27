Prairie Surf CEO Discusses Work Behind The Camera

Wednesday, March 27th 2024, 9:55 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

With art capable of being expressed through many mediums, one Oklahoman is capturing the state's natural beauty through photography.

Prairie Surf Creative CEO Matt Payne joined the News 9 team on the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about his work behind the camera.

Payne's show, called "Oklahoma and the World," is on display at JRB ART at the Elms in Oklahoma City's Paseo District.

"I was a travel journalist and a documentary filmmaker, so I got to travel all around the world," Payne said. "But, I also took a lot of pictures in our own backyard. So the show is equal parts photos from around the world, and my favorite photos from Oklahoma."

"This show is sort of a collection [of] my best work that I've done," Payne said "There are 25 [photographs] total. It's 50% from around the world and 50% Oklahoma, and my idea was that I would sort of merge them together seamlessly."

The show will be displaying Payne's work through the end of April.

Payne said he will be hosting a free event at the gallery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, where he will talk about his career and share the stories behind some of his favorite photos on display. The event is free and participants will be eligible to win photo print. No RSVP is required.

