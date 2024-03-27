'Making New Memories': Oklahoma City Reflecting On Jim Norick Arena As Construction Of New Coliseum Continues

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, along with other city officials, will celebrate Wednesday morning as the roof of a new coliseum is installed at the OKC Fairgrounds.

The City of Oklahoma City is preparing to open a new coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds, which will replace the existing Jim Norick Arena.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, along with other city officials, will celebrate Wednesday morning as the roof of the new venue is installed.

Oklahoma State Fair spokesman Scott Munz says a venue such as the arena will have a tremendous economic impact, as it keeps the city competitive in hosting events.

Munz said the new coliseum will add almost 400 jobs, and give major upgrades to things such as seating, lighting and lounge areas.

"There's a tremendous amount of history, but at the end of the day it was old and tired," Munz said. "It needed to be replaced, and I think the people will have to embrace making new memories."

We’re looking at the coliseum being finished by the middle of next year but today’s roof topping ceremony starts in just a few short hours at 9:30.