Freed-Hardeman Comes Back, Wins NAIA National Championship Against Langston

Freed Hardeman University came back to win their first NAIA National Championship, against Langston University Tuesday night, 71-67.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 10:41 pm

By: News 9


With 54 seconds left on the clock, Langston was leading by six. But FHU quickly closed the gap, making it 66-67.

The game-winning block for FFU was with five seconds left, when JJ Wheat then made the layup, making program history,

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Chris Wright has turned a one-win team around in two seasons. Langston had 66 wins, and only 5 losses this season.
