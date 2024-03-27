'I'm Afraid:' Family-Owned Restaurant Targeted, Thieves Stole Thousands

Thieves targeted a family-owned restaurant in Noble and stole thousands of dollars during Saturday's dinner rush. Kendall's Restaurant has been feeding the community for 37 years. The owners tell News 9 they’ve never felt the need to lock their back door until now.

-

Thieves targeted a family-owned restaurant in Noble and stole thousands of dollars during Saturday's dinner rush.

Kendall's Restaurant has been feeding the community for 37 years. The owners say they’ve never felt the need to lock their back door until now.

Saturday night, business was bustling.

With around 200 customers seated upfront, co-owner Kimberly Cline briefly stepped into her office.

“When I went to get in the safe all the money was gone,” said Cline.

Panicked, she frantically searched for the money.

“I thought what have I done with these bank bags? I lost these bank bags,” said Cline.

Cline frantically searched for the money.

“I’m looking everywhere, in the drawers,” said Cline.

Cline and her business partner called the police and scoured through hours of surveillance video.

Their stomachs sank.

“I think even then I couldn’t believe it,” said Cline.

The co-owners watched as a man and woman casually strolled in an unlocked back door.

“We jokingly said they're walking in here like they're coming to work,” said Cline.

Three minutes later they were gone.

“They walked, they didn’t run,” said Cline.

With a getaway car and driver waiting nearby the man and woman took off with thousands of dollars and much more.

“For the first time I’m afraid,” said Cline.

The restaurant is widely believed to be haunted, but Cline says she's never feared the ghosts.

"They've never taken one penny from me, we know about them," Cline said.

However, this incident has left her terrified.

“This was a sneak attack,” said Cline.

The burglary has left the owners shaken physically and financially.

“We're a small business and we're a restaurant and we're dealing with so much,” said Cline.

Cline is grateful for a community that's helped her find light in the darkness.

“No one was hurt and we have felt all the love and we'll be fine, well get through this,” said Cline.

Noble Police said they are working with Norman Police to identify one of the suspects involved.

Another camera in a nearby business captured two of the three suspects inside their store.

Cameras also caught a look at what police believe is the getaway car, a silver sedan.