Oklahoma City Innovation District Hosts Aerospace Week

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics and the Innovation District are getting ready for its very first Aerospace Week in hopes of getting more people involved in aerospace and aeronautics-related activities.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 1:40 pm

By: News 9


Director of Programs and Events Carly Collins and ODAA Director Greyson Ardies joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what to expect from the week of events.

The event runs from April 1 to April 6 and features a "Tech Talk," a training symposium, a kite festival, and more.

For more information on Aerospace Week, CLICK HERE.

