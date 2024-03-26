Oklahoma City Spark Discuss Upcoming Season, Share New Match-Ups

The Oklahoma City Spark softball team is gearing up for another season, and it will play 17 games at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, including against Great Britain, Team USA, and a new team they just announced.

By: News 9

Softball is back in Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma City Spark is gearing up for their upcoming second season.

Team owner Tina Floyd, pitcher Alex Storako, and catcher Haley Lee came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about some of the big games they have coming up.

They shared that they have 17 games at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, including matches with Great Britain and Team USA.

Floyd also announced that they will be hosting Athletes Unlimited, a Chicago-based team with huge names in softball, on July 12 and 13.

Season ticket renewals have opened and will go on sale to the general public on April 1.

For more information on the OKC Spark and how to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.