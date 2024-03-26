'We're Fighting This Thing': Del City Leaders Pushing Back Against Planned County Jail Location

The City of Del City and its residents have expressed their displeasure with the new jail's location, and said they are doing everything they can to fight it.

Del City is holding a town hall Tuesday night as leaders look to file a lawsuit against Oklahoma County to keep the new county jail away from their city.

"We're fighting this thing like our lives depended on it, because they do," Del City Mayor Floyd Eason said. "We want to stop this jail from being right up against our neighborhood. How would you like to have a jail in your neighborhood.?"

Del City leaders set aside tax dollars in February for a legal battle over the county’s proposed location, which is only 800 feet from Del City’s city limits.

Mayor Eason said the city has hired three different law firms, and the pending suit challenges several issues including placing a jail near nursing homes, daycare centers, and schools.

Eason said the selection process has been flawed from the beginning, and his citizens are unified in fighting this.

Del City residents and city leaders are set to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday night to discuss what’s next, and looking further ahead, the Oklahoma City planning commission is discussing zoning for the new jail site on April 11.