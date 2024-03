Langston Men's Basketball made the NAIA National Championship after a 58-52 win in the Fab Four round of the tournament, Monday night.

By: News 9

The Lions beat the defending champion College of Idaho with a few late defensive stands.

After winning one game just two years ago, Langston will play in the title game on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN 3.