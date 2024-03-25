Police Arrest Wanted Drug Trafficker Swimming In NW OKC Creek

A man wanted out of Garvin County was arrested in Oklahoma City, Friday night.

A man wanted for drug trafficking in Garvin County was caught last Friday staying at an Airbnb in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police tracked the man down at the metro home but said 22-year-old Philbert McCoy refused to surrender.

The suspect was first located in Norman last week but evaded police during a pursuit. Oklahoma City police took measures this time to prevent another pursuit.

Police surrounded a home near Council Road and Memorial last Friday night. Police said the plan was to call out McCoy. He had a warrant out of Garvin County for drug trafficking.

Police said two men identified as Savon Moun and Alan Chen came out and were taken into custody. Officers continued using the PA system to call McCoy out of the home. Police said McCoy eventually came out of the garage in a Jeep but did not get far.

“While fleeing the home, the suspect fled in a vehicle and ended up ramming a police car with one of our officers inside of it. The vehicle was disabled. Police used stop sticks that they placed int eh driveway,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Anytime we can keep that pursuit from happening we take those preventive measures.”

Police said McCoy then took off on foot. He ran into a wooded area and attempted to swim across a creek, but officers were able to take him into custody while in the creek along with a backpack. “There was a firearm recovered as well as several thousand dollars,” said Quirk.

Police also searched the home and found more than 200 pounds of marijuana in the living room.

All three men were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on drug complaints.