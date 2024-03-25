4 Injured In 6 Car Crash Near Guthrie, I-35 Reopened

A crash involving six cars on Interstate 35 has multiple injuries, according to the Guthrie Fire Department.

Monday, March 25th 2024, 5:37 pm

By: News 9


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

The scene in on I-35 near Seward Road in the northbound lanes. The crash caused a backup on the interstate.

Two passengers were trapped in a vehicle, but have since been removed by the fire department.

An emergency helicopter has been called to the scene to transport one person, the Guthrie fire department says. Two EMS vehicles are also on the scene, transporting three other people who were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
