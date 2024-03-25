Mindful Mondays: Calm Waters And Volunteering

Calm Waters said beyond the help they provide the nonprofit sector, volunteering is one of the more effective ways to improve your mental health, counteracting the effects of stress, anger, and anxiety.

Monday, March 25th 2024, 10:27 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

With a noticeable need for volunteers in the Oklahoma City community, a local organization is promoting volunteerism as a way to improve mental health.

Calm Waters said beyond the help they provide the nonprofit sector, volunteering is one of the more effective ways to improve your mental health, counteracting the effects of stress, anger, and anxiety.

Calm Waters executive director Erin Engelke joined News 9 Monday morning to share more about their outreach efforts.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 26th, 2024

March 26th, 2024

March 26th, 2024

March 26th, 2024