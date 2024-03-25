Mindful Mondays: Calm Waters And Volunteering

Calm Waters said beyond the help they provide the nonprofit sector, volunteering is one of the more effective ways to improve your mental health, counteracting the effects of stress, anger, and anxiety.

By: News 9

With a noticeable need for volunteers in the Oklahoma City community, a local organization is promoting volunteerism as a way to improve mental health.

Calm Waters executive director Erin Engelke joined News 9 Monday morning to share more about their outreach efforts.



